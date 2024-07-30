SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Holdings Lowered by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Econ Financial Services Corp owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,293,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,800,000 after purchasing an additional 162,689 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Valley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,849,000.

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.52. The stock had a trading volume of 645,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,867. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.62. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $39.32.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

