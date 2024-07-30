Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.60

Shares of Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Spectris Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.60.

Spectris Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2695 per share. This is a boost from Spectris’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.

About Spectris

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

