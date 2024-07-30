SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Short Interest Up 17.6% in July

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 46,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SPI Energy Stock Performance

SPI stock remained flat at $0.35 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 60,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,060. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.71. SPI Energy has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SPI Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.

