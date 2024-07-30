Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE: SPR) recently:
- 7/27/2024 – Spirit AeroSystems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/19/2024 – Spirit AeroSystems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/17/2024 – Spirit AeroSystems had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.
- 7/17/2024 – Spirit AeroSystems had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/12/2024 – Spirit AeroSystems had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $37.25 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.
- 7/12/2024 – Spirit AeroSystems was downgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/11/2024 – Spirit AeroSystems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/10/2024 – Spirit AeroSystems had its “peer perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research.
- 7/8/2024 – Spirit AeroSystems had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.
- 7/8/2024 – Spirit AeroSystems had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
- 7/8/2024 – Spirit AeroSystems had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $37.25. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/3/2024 – Spirit AeroSystems had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $37.25 price target on the stock, down previously from $39.00.
- 7/3/2024 – Spirit AeroSystems had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.
- 7/1/2024 – Spirit AeroSystems had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $33.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/20/2024 – Spirit AeroSystems had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..
Shares of SPR traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.99. 897,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,704,833. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $36.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.77.
Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.
