Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

7/27/2024 – Spirit AeroSystems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/19/2024 – Spirit AeroSystems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Spirit AeroSystems had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

7/17/2024 – Spirit AeroSystems had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/12/2024 – Spirit AeroSystems had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $37.25 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

7/12/2024 – Spirit AeroSystems was downgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/11/2024 – Spirit AeroSystems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Spirit AeroSystems had its “peer perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research.

7/8/2024 – Spirit AeroSystems had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

7/8/2024 – Spirit AeroSystems had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

7/8/2024 – Spirit AeroSystems had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $37.25. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/3/2024 – Spirit AeroSystems had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $37.25 price target on the stock, down previously from $39.00.

7/3/2024 – Spirit AeroSystems had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

7/1/2024 – Spirit AeroSystems had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $33.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/20/2024 – Spirit AeroSystems had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Shares of SPR traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.99. 897,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,704,833. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $36.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.77.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 148.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

