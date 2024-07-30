Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.290-3.370 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.5 billion-$7.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.4 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.29-$3.37 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.50.

SFM traded up $12.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,365,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,230. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $103.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.55.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $387,894.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,718.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $387,894.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,052 shares in the company, valued at $453,718.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 12,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $904,328.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,768.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,147 shares of company stock worth $4,999,299 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

