SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target Increased to $186.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $178.00 to $186.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPSC. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 10th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $220.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $205.80 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $151.96 and a 12 month high of $218.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.22.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $657,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,531.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,242 shares of company stock worth $2,422,377 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,347,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,798,000 after acquiring an additional 58,525 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2.4% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,227,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,950,000 after purchasing an additional 28,970 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in SPS Commerce by 1.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 843,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 597,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,508,000 after buying an additional 17,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,527,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

