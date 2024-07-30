Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $80.00. The company traded as high as $105.52 and last traded at $104.00, with a volume of 964303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.43.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Stanley Black & Decker

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is -469.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.