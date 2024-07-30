Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Trading Down 0.1%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $74.91 and last traded at $75.16. Approximately 3,066,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 10,648,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $85.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.83 and its 200-day moving average is $85.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $579,375. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 40,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,246 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Starbucks by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

