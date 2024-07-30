Status (SNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $98.43 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0252 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $98.43 million and $5.24 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00010052 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009001 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,477.00 or 1.00107749 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000975 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011368 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00072002 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,904,651,083 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,904,651,083.1720276 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02512452 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $5,780,209.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

