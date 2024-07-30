Status (SNT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.62 Million

Status (SNT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 30th. Status has a total market cap of $98.51 million and $5.62 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0252 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010142 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008828 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,969.11 or 0.99961774 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000962 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00011478 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00071486 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,904,651,083 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,904,651,083.1720276 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02512452 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $5,780,209.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

