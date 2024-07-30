Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Stock Up 1.3 %
Steel Partners stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.70. Steel Partners has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $47.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $476.35 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 8.27%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners
About Steel Partners
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Steel Partners
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.