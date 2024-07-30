Stepan (SCL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Stepan to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $551.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.83 million. Stepan had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 4.04%. Stepan's revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Stepan to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stepan stock opened at $89.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.80 and its 200 day moving average is $87.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stepan has a 52-week low of $63.60 and a 52-week high of $96.68.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

