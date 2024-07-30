STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in STERIS by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.60.

STERIS Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of STE stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.85. 264,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.93. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $195.47 and a 52-week high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Insider Activity

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,660.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,660.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,477. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

