STERIS (STE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect STERIS to post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter. STERIS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.050-9.250 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $9.05 to $9.25 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect STERIS to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:STE traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $239.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,629. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.45 and a beta of 0.83. STERIS has a 12 month low of $195.47 and a 12 month high of $254.00.

STERIS Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STE

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477 over the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.