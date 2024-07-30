StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Rubicon Technology Stock Down 3.0 %
RBCN opened at $0.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80. Rubicon Technology has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $2.25.
Rubicon Technology Company Profile
