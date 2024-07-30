StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TTNP stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.64.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder.

