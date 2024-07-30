StockNews.com Downgrades Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) to Hold

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRX

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRX traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,184,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.57. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $320.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Brixmor Property Group

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 360,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 258.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.