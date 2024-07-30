StockNews.com Lowers Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) to Sell

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

Qurate Retail stock remained flat at $0.71 during trading on Monday. 1,672,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,122,853. The stock has a market cap of $279.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. Qurate Retail has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

About Qurate Retail

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth $43,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Qurate Retail by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

