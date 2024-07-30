StockNews.com Lowers Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) to Sell

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.
Qurate Retail Stock Performance
Qurate Retail stock remained flat at $0.71 during trading on Monday. 1,672,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,122,853. The stock has a market cap of $279.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. Qurate Retail has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail
About Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
