Stratis (STRAX) Hits Market Capitalization of $21.46 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $50,023.04 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stratis has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.19 or 0.04943131 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00039987 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00007774 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00013437 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009108 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001786 BTC.

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

