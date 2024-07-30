Substratum Trading 0% Lower This Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.24 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Substratum has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009018 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,477.15 or 1.00028160 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000973 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00011459 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00071807 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023885 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

