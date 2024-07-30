Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Announces Earnings Results

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Summit Hotel Properties updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.910-0.990 EPS.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

INN opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $666.45 million, a P/E ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24.

Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is -133.33%.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

