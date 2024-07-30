SunCoke Energy (SXC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $488.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. SunCoke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SunCoke Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Price Performance

NYSE:SXC opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. SunCoke Energy has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $918.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.09.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

SXC has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

Insider Transactions at SunCoke Energy

In other news, CTO John F. Quanci sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $48,356.44. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Recommended Stories

