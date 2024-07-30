Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Down 2.3%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $678.90 and last traded at $681.94. 1,024,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 8,215,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $697.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nomura Securities downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nomura lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $999.92.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 3.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $833.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $825.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,542 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,818,000 after buying an additional 1,319,768 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $1,325,466,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $95,211,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,771,000 after acquiring an additional 14,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.