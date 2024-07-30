SVB Wealth LLC Acquires 1,051 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 3,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 27,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. KeyCorp increased their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.58.

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.74. The company had a trading volume of 417,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,963. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $110.02. The company has a market capitalization of $83.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

