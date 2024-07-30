SVB Wealth LLC Acquires 750 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 7.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,351,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,785,000 after purchasing an additional 154,497 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,161,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,886,000 after purchasing an additional 137,397 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 0.4% in the first quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 1,360,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Diageo by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter worth $125,474,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Down 0.6 %

DEO traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.60. The stock had a trading volume of 756,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,542. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Diageo plc has a one year low of $124.80 and a one year high of $177.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,730.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

