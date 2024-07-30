SVB Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,289 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HYG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 140,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,882,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 729.9% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 108,416 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,648,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,954,574. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.68 and a 1-year high of $78.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.19.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

