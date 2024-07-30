SVB Wealth LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. BOKF NA increased its position in Williams Companies by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 89,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 44.5% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 7,951 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,634,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,692,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,784,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,071 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. US Capital Advisors downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.77.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $42.84. 859,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,535,193. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.73. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

