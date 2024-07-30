SVB Wealth LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.10.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Altria Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.41. 1,332,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,629,070. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.76. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $50.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.