SVB Wealth LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FI traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.13. The stock had a trading volume of 182,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,520. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.23. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $164.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,800 shares of company stock worth $7,696,448. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.29.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

