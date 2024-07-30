SVB Wealth LLC Has $471,000 Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXC. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,527,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,749,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,015,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,266,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.03. 1,261,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,807,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.19. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

