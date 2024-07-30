SVB Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iowa State Bank grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 103,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 1,174.1% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 204,959 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 65,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 14,711 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHY remained flat at $23.49 during trading hours on Tuesday. 495,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,906. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.27. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $23.60.

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

