SVB Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,105 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,853,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,869,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777,901 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,384,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,938,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,291,000. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10,345.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,789,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPE. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 1.8 %

HPE stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,864,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,591,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $628,756.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $628,756.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,995.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,141 shares of company stock worth $2,850,108 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

