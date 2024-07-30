SVB Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,946 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Price Performance

NYSE:IRM traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.44. 222,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 150.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.11. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $101.38.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 393.95%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Iron Mountain

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $268,738.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $268,738.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $155,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,650.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,553 shares of company stock worth $8,759,378 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.