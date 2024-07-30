SVB Wealth LLC Purchases 4,581 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $1,767,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 604.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 630,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,522,000 after buying an additional 541,384 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in eBay by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,688 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in eBay by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 873,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $46,124,000 after acquiring an additional 56,148 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.37. The company had a trading volume of 983,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,696,991. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.50 and a 200 day moving average of $49.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Insider Transactions at eBay

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,558 shares of company stock worth $3,001,254. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.94.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

