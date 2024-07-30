SVB Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 4,563 Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of GBIL stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.15. The stock had a trading volume of 95,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,961. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.94. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.64 and a 52-week high of $100.89.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

