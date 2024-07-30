SVB Wealth LLC Reduces Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 49.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,210,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1,487.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IXJ traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.64. The stock had a trading volume of 16,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,361. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $96.36.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.