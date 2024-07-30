SVB Wealth LLC Sells 2,399 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $923,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $250,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $280,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 153,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 29,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 280,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,918,000 after purchasing an additional 24,282 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.78. 270,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236,797. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $70.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.52 and a 200 day moving average of $66.71.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.