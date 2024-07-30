SVB Wealth LLC Sells 821 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,211. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.03 and a 12 month high of $131.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.21. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

