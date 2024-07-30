SVB Wealth LLC Sells 8,547 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,547 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 14,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 13,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.71. 435,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,728. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $46.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.82.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

