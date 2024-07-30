SVB Wealth LLC Trims Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NYL Investors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 54.3% in the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 14,399,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,427,000 after buying an additional 5,070,356 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $131,102,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,795,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 444,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,138,000 after acquiring an additional 123,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 805.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 113,121 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

LQD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.76. 3,612,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,905,184. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $111.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.68.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

