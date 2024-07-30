SVB Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in Sanofi by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 348.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 25,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.60. 237,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,145,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.66. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $55.72.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.