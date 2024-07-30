SVB Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 338.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.32.

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,247. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.38 and a 12-month high of $115.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 301.23%.

Insider Transactions at Welltower

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

