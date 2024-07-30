Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SYM. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Symbotic stock traded down $6.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,676,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,910. Symbotic has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $64.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.27. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.37 and a beta of 1.87.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $491.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.56 million. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Symbotic will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $341,654.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,012 shares in the company, valued at $890,794.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Symbotic news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $2,044,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,826 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $341,654.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,794.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,107 shares of company stock worth $6,030,707 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Symbotic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Symbotic by 22.4% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

