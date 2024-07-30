Taseko Mines (TKO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$146.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$126.00 million.

Taseko Mines Price Performance

TSE TKO traded down C$0.08 on Tuesday, hitting C$2.91. 157,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,903. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of C$1.45 and a 12 month high of C$4.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Taseko Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Anu Dhir acquired 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.46 per share, with a total value of C$100,340.00.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Further Reading

