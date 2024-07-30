Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,879 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,463 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $25,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,137,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4,586.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 663,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,243,000 after purchasing an additional 649,230 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 786,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,976,000 after buying an additional 391,964 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 440,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,400,000 after buying an additional 295,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 203.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 418,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,346,000 after buying an additional 281,017 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 0.4 %

TMHC stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.07. 760,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,947. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.95. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $37.23 and a 52-week high of $68.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

TMHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Taylor Morrison Home

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 28,259 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $1,928,676.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197,057 shares in the company, valued at $149,949,140.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 28,259 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $1,928,676.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197,057 shares in the company, valued at $149,949,140.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $1,929,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,255,316 shares in the company, valued at $145,084,478.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,136,317. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.