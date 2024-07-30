Tectum (TET) Price Reaches $6.51 on Major Exchanges

Tectum (TET) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. During the last seven days, Tectum has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tectum token can now be bought for about $6.51 or 0.00009867 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tectum has a total market cap of $47.85 million and $857,346.72 worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tectum Token Profile

Tectum launched on February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,354,856 tokens. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial. Tectum’s official message board is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/. The official website for Tectum is tectum.io.

Buying and Selling Tectum

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,354,856.89999919 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 6.89327968 USD and is down -7.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $1,012,094.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

