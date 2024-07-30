TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,572,032 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 11,547 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.31% of TELUS worth $73,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,669,392 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $727,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334,692 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,827,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $573,606,000 after purchasing an additional 213,385 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,705,377 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $511,646,000 after buying an additional 3,860,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,436,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $375,218,000 after buying an additional 602,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of TELUS by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,881,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $407,205,000 after buying an additional 1,250,827 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Shares of TELUS stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $15.99. 1,853,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,051. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.53. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.32%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

