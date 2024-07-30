Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Trading Up 8.8%

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 817,063 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 958,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempest Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TPST

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Up 8.8 %

The company has a market cap of $38.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of -1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tempest Therapeutics

In other Tempest Therapeutics news, CEO Stephen R. Brady purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $73,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,376 shares in the company, valued at $97,853.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 47,172 shares of company stock valued at $100,001 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempest Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Tempest Therapeutics makes up about 0.0% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Tempest Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat cancer; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.