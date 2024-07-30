Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) PT Raised to $145.00 at Susquehanna

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

TER has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Craig Hallum downgraded Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.93.

Shares of TER opened at $127.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $163.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.60 and a 200 day moving average of $121.63.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Teradyne will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TER. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter worth about $34,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3,800.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

