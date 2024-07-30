Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.86.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $172.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.83 and a 200-day moving average of $154.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $91.06 and a twelve month high of $175.72.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 49.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,366,329.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $3,251,266. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1,565.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 22,068 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 626.2% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 77,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after buying an additional 66,952 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.